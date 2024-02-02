Chelsea FC hosts Wolves in a matchup of two mid-table sides that each shipped out four goals to their opponents in mid-week. With Wolverhampton Wanderers, it’s astonishingly bad because their quad conceded happened at home to Manchester United, a side that is notorious for having scoring problems this season.

The 4-3 loss that Wolves suffered last night has to be demoralizing to them because well, just like on opening day in the reverse fixture, victory was there for the taking.

Chelsea FC vs Wolves FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb 4, 2pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 59% Wolves 18% Draw 23%

PL Form: Chelsea LWWWL 10th, 31 pts Wolves LDWWW 11th, 29 pts

As for Chelsea, it was just a straight up whopping by league leading Liverpool. One wonders if that is a preview of things to come in the League Cup final later this month.

And that result, off the heels of three straight wins, is yet another example of how the Mauricio Pochettino era has been, in its early stages- two steps forward, but then another major step backward.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Djorde Petrovic; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher; Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories