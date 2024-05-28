It appears that Chelsea may have found their replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, in the form of Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca. According to multiple outlets, this is probably going to happen, and how far along the process is towards that outcome depends on what publication you’re reading.

Here is what transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on social media:

??? Understand Chelsea and Enzo Maresca are set to agree on contract terms. Two year deal with option for further season or three year deal, this is final detail being clarified. Maresca already said yes to Chelsea project, up to the clubs now to agree on compensation. pic.twitter.com/YXR5b2xj71 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2024

And according to The Guardian, Chelsea “are ready to give Enzo Maresca a five-year deal after being granted permission to speak to the Leicester manager.”

The 44-year-old Italian, in one year at the helm at the King Power Stadium, guided the Foxes out of the Championship and back into the Premier League.

Maresca did so on the strength of a 68% win percentage that propelled Leicester to become champions of the 2nd tier.

This is no done deal, by any means, but it looks like Maresca is the only Pochettino replacement candidate in serious consideration right now.

Kieran McKenna looks set to stay at Ipswich Town.

Chelsea reportedly have no serious interest in Roberto de Zerbi and they have not made any serious advances towards Thomas Frank.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

