Reece James is still optimistic about playing in the Champions League with Chelsea someday

A UEFA Champions League berth is the goal for Chelsea captain, Reece James as he sets his sights on next season.

The Blues skipper made his comeback from injury after a lengthy layoff and immediately made his presence felt in The Blues last match against Nottingham Forest. He came off the bench to create the winning goal which was scored by Nicolas Jackson in the 82nd minute to secure a 3-2 win in what was an exciting game of football.

The quality of his delivery which made the goal would’ve been a cathartic feeling for players and fans alike as it has been a tough five months for Reece James and Chelsea as a whole. Now that he has recovered from hamstring surgery, they will be hoping he remains healthy for the rest of this season and the start of the next.

Just a few short months ago, the Blues were wallowing in 10th and it looked like they would finish the season without a top-four berth but they are now within touching distance of European qualification and it is no surprise demand for Chelsea tickets is on the rise.

If the Blues manage to win their next two games, they will either qualify for the UEFA Europa League or the Conference League. They are currently level on points with Newcastle United in sixth place and three points clear of Manchester United in seventh position with two games left.

This has been achieved thanks to their form since the turn of the year. This season has been dampened by several injuries to key players (like Reece James) and Role players alike. With a squad that has seen so much turnover both on the pitch and in the dugout over the last three seasons, consistency has come at a premium for the two-time European Champions.

In 2024 though, they have looked better and grown from strength to strength. So much so that only the title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal have won more points than Chelsea since the turn of the year. The return to fitness for injured players like Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu and Levi Colwill have also helped their cause.

After the Forest game, the Chelsea captain spoke about what this young team hopes to achieve next term.

“We’re learning every day,” James said to Chelsea TV. “We’re still young and during the season we’ve had a few off days, but on the whole, we’ve improved and we’re coming strong towards the end of the season.

“Europe is one of the highest levels in club football and we’re one of the biggest clubs in club football, so we want to be pushing each season to be knocking on the door for the Champions League. That’s the aim.”

The age profile of the team has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding Chelsea, but the biggest issue they will face is the apparent uncertainty around who will be their manager next season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea tenure has been under the microscope since he stepped foot in Cobham. His ties with London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur as well as a PSG tenure some neutrals believe to be an unsuccessful spell despite winning titles at the Parisian club.

Now that this season is coming to an end, His future is under scrutiny And some believe that his job may be in danger. Pochettino seems to be unfazed about all of this and is pretty confident that he will be around next season.

“I have one year left more on my contract,” Pochettino explained after the win against Forest. “Like I said yesterday [Friday], I’m thinking always in the long-term, thinking that it is going to be for life here.

“We are professional, we try to win games. We are trying to make the owners happy and the staff. I am responsible for all of the staff at the training ground in Cobham. I try to make the players happy, and the fans. That is my job. Easy [laughs]. So easy.

Chelsea need to trust the process

Since the Boehly/Clearlake takeover, there have been five different managers (both permanent and interim) at the Chelsea dugout. More than anything, this situation causes chaos and a lack of chemistry, even more so than an injury crisis.

This season, Chelsea has largely played good football even though it has lacked consistency. Injuries all across the board have threatened to hurt the chemistry of the team and a team this young is bound to have really good games as well as really bad ones.

This current Chelsea side is a new one, with most players on the team either in their first or second full season at the club. There have been so many moving parts but Pochettino has managed to steer the ship and put his team in a position to qualify for Europe after missing out this campaign. This alone should be enough reason to keep him on for another year at least.

The Argentine has one year left on his contract which means that if Chelsea does keep him, letting him go next season if results don’t go according to plan may cost less than it did to sack Graham Potter. It is a win-win situation.

Last season, Chelsea ended their campaign in 12th position. They finished with 44 points and only scored 38 goals. This year, they have the chance to finish in the top six. They have already amassed 57 points and have scored 73 goals, the sixth-highest in the division. The improvement between last season and this season has been nothing short of drastic.

Pochettino is not without fault either as he had his shortcomings this season with one of the more notable ones being his attempt to play Ian Maatsen at right wing. The left fullback is currently on loan at Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund and has been nominated for their Young Player of the Season award despite only being there for half a season.

Both the manager and the team are still getting to know each other even after spending this year together. How Chelsea act in the transfer market this summer will be key to taking this team to the next level and Pochettino’s Chelsea have shown signs of a team with great potential. Their form in 2024 proves that Chelsea must build on that momentum with their current coach to create a path back to the Champions League and eventually, the summit of the division.

Related Posts via Categories