The recent series history between Chelsea FC and Manchester City perfectly embodies the highest level of modern English football. Both clubs consistently contend for supremacy both domestically and in continental competition. Both clubs rose to prominence in the mid-2000s.

While every match adds another chapter to the storybook that is their rivalry, the May 2021 UEFA Champions League Final stands out as one of the most memorable meetings of all-time.

Chelsea FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Feb. 17 , 5:30 pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Chelsea Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Man City

PL Form, Standing Chelsea WWLLW, 10th, 34 pts Manchester City WWWWW, 2nd, 52 pts

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 12% Draw 16% Manchester City 72%

As you obviously remember, Chelsea won that one convincingly, but no one seems to be expecting a repeat of that result on Saturday. Most prognosticators are expecting Man City to run away with this thing, especially when you consider the fact that this match will be at their home ground.

City are a juggernaut everywhere, but that takes on a new meaning when they’re playing at The Etihad.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Dorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku; Nicolas Jackson

