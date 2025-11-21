Aston Villa heads to Leeds United on Sunday in a matchup that could possibly be better than you might initially think. Leeds is struggling right now, no doubt, but not any more than your typical newly promoted team. Villa seems to have turned their season around, and they appear to be rolling with some momentum right now.

Aston Villa at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff time: 2pm GMT, Sunday November 23, Elland Road, Leeds, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Full Injury Updates Predicted XI Team News

Form Guide Premier League: Aston Villa WWWLW Leeds United LLWLL

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa win 40% Draw 29% Leeds United win 31%

Premier League Position: Aston Villa 18 pts, 6th Leeds United 16th, 11 pts

They are favored, on the road, but not by all that much. This match will likely be fiercely and evenly contested. Let’s take a look at who Villa boss Unai Emery might select for his first team here.

Aston Villa Predicted XI at Leeds United

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezra Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana; Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, Donyell Malen; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

