Aston Villa heads to Leeds United on Sunday with an injury list that has substantially grown in length, recently. Matty Cash (discomfort/minor injury), Lamare Bogarde (knock), Amadou Onana (muscular tightness) and Ezri Konsa (calf tightness) are all doubts for the trip to Elland Road.

All four could make the matchday squad, provided that they pass their late fitness tests.

Aston Villa at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff time: 2pm GMT, Sunday November 23, Elland Road, Leeds, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Full Injury Updates Predicted XI Team News

Form Guide Premier League: Aston Villa WWWLW Leeds United LLWLL

Premier League Position: Aston Villa 18 pts, 6th Leeds United 16th, 11 pts

Aston Villa Team News

Let’s start with Konsa, who is apparently fine, and should be available this weekend. At least according to what England boss Thomas Tuchel said five days ago:

“Ezri has a tight calf and couldn’t finish training today. He will get further assessment in London… We think it’s nothing, we don’t even think it’s an injury, but it’s just a discomfort and not worth the risk.”

For an update on Cash, we turn to what Poland manager Jan Urban said a couple days ago, when he explained why the player did not feature in the World Cup Qualifying win over Malta:

“Matty’s replacement is due to a minor injury. He felt quite a lot of discomfort during training. We don’t want to risk the health of the players [when we] can easily replace him in a match like this.”

Cash went an unused substitute in that match, so he likely should be fine to feature here. As for Bogarde and Onana, they are more or less 50/50 propositions to play here.

Tyrone Mings and Andres Garcia remain out.

