No matter what you think of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, you have to admire his zeal and his spunk for hitting out at the officials this past weekend.

And while yes, he does come across as more than a bit hypocritical on the topic of VAR, you have to give him credit for not holding back when expressing his opinions.

Arsenal FC vs Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Nov 8, 8pm Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 of 6

Group Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 1st, 6 pts WLW Sevilla 3rd, 2 pts, LDD

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 74% Draw 16% Sevilla 10%

Also, credit to the fans of Liverpool, they, more than any other fan base, seem to more than willing and ready to point out Arteta hypocrisy. It is all pretty funny.

Moving on what kind of lineup Arteta might select on Wednesday, we made one bold pick- Aaron Ramsdale in and David Raya out. It could happen, as there are voices out there calling for Arteta to make the switch.

The rest of the lineup prediction is pretty straight-forward.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla (Champions League)

Aaron Ramsdale; Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kai Havertz, Patrick Vieira, Declan Rice; Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka

