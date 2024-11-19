The international break is nearly over (or close enough to it), so it’s time to start previewing the next round of Premier League fixtures. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with a host of fitness concerns for this one, and the list includes Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Some of the names on that list will be available for the next fixture on Saturday, a visit from Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: Sat. Nov 23, 2024, 3pm UK Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 72% Draw `18% Nottingham Forest 10%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 4th, 19 pts WLDLD Nottingham Forest 5th, 19 pts DWWWL

Gunners Team News

Others will not be. Let’s run through it all. Calafiori (knee), Trossard (unspecified/undisclosed), Saka (leg) and Rice (foot) should, barring something unforeseen and/or unknown at this time, be cleared to play against the Tricky Trees.

But with Ben White (recently underwent a “minor” knee surgery) the situation is much worse. He’s set to miss the next few matches, as he’ll be on the shelf for awhile.

Meanwhile Tomiyasu is looking at a return sometime in December, or at least that is the case right now.

