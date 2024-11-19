The last international break of 2024 is now over. Well, actually it’s not, as there are a few matches left, but it’s pretty much done. Either way, we’re moving on and looking ahead to the next weekend of club action, because we feel it’s time. Arsenal FC hosts Nottingham Forest in a match-up of two sides with the same number of points.

Yes, we are as surprised by that as you are, the Tricky Trees are greatly over-achieving this season.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: Sat. Nov 23, 2024, 3pm UK Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Full Injury Update Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 72% Draw `18% Nottingham Forest 10%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 4th, 19 pts WLDLD Nottingham Forest 5th, 19 pts DWWWL

The promoted just a couple years ago club is level with a side that’s contended for the Premier League title the past two seasons. Who would have predicted it? Let’s take a look at the side Mikel Arteta might go with in order to try and stop the smaller club’s good vibes dead in their tracks.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Martin Odeggard, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

