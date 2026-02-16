From Scotland to the Olympics: The Fascinating History of Curling

Curling is a fantastic sport, unlike any other. It has many fans in all countries. On the site https://betsbest.ke/, you can read about bookmakers offering curling bets. You will be surprised at their number. But how did this sport appear, and how did it become so popular? Let’s find out.

The Origin of Curling

So, history takes us to the 16th century. Scotland. What was it like in Scotland at that time? Ice and stones. Lots of stone. Then, the cheerful Scots discovered that rolling granite stones on a frozen pond was a lot of fun.

The oldest known curling stone dates back to 1511. Today, it can be found in the Sterling Smith Art Gallery and Museum collection. The first documented mention of curling is in an official Latin document in 1541. Its text is given in the Encyclopedia Britannica. In it, notary John McQueen recorded a duel between monk John Sclater and Gavin Hamilton.

It should be noted that such a serious attitude towards the game was typical for that time.

Success in this game gave the players a kind of authority, which can be judged, for example, by reading the chronicle of the Scottish town of Darwell in the 17th century, where it is mentioned that weavers loved to brighten up the evenings after a hard day by playing curling. They used heavy stone weights in looms as projectiles and equipped them with removable handles. The chronicle mentions that “some wives supported their husband’s authority by polishing and perfecting the handle of the stone.” Similar ice competitions were depicted by artists of the time, for example, Pieter Bruegel the Elder (1525–1569).

And in 1785, Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns mentioned curling in the opening lines of his poem “The Vision”:

The sun had closed the winter day,

The curlers quat their roarin’ play.

The Heyday of Curling

Records show that by the 19th century, this sport was played throughout the Scottish Highlands. In the 30s of the 19th century, there were already so many curling clubs and communities nationwide that the need arose to create a national club to standardize the rules.

Therefore, the first national club, “Great Caledonian Curling Club,” was founded in 1838. The rules that this club adopted gradually supplanted all others and became national. During a visit to Scone Palace near Perth in 1842, Queen Victoria watched a demonstration of the game of the Earl of Mansfield, who was president of the club, in the polished ballroom.

According to The Curling History blog, “Her Majesty herself ‘tried her hand’ at throwing stones, although they proved too heavy for her frail hand.” During a visit to Scone Palace, the Queen’s husband, Prince Albert, received several personalized curling stones as a gift. The silver handles were engraved: “Presented to His Royal Highness Prince Albert. Grand Caledonian Curling Club on His Royal Highness’s first visit to Scotland. Edinburgh, 1st. Sep. 1842.”

Curling became an international sport thanks to emigrants. By the 19th century, the Scots began to take curling stones with them when moving to other countries, icy ones such as Canada, the USA, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, and New Zealand.

Olympics

Wherever the Scots lived, curling competitions began to be held. And from the end of the 19th century, the Olympic Games began. And so, by 1924, the Scots rolled out their granite stones onto the ice in Chamonix, France, for an “exhibition” match that is played to promote and popularize the sport rather than compete for medals.

However, this sport was able to enter the list of Olympic competitions only in Japan in 1998. But since then, it has firmly settled there. Historical paradox: the most medals in the entire Olympic history of curling were won not by the Scots but by the Canadians. Nowadays, even African countries have such teams. In the upcoming 2024 games, the Kenyan team has a significant chance of winning.

Celebrities in Curling

Many celebrities in this sport have been amazed by the game and have even taken part in tournaments. For example, participants of the famous show Friends Katie Adlon and David Schwimmer played curling. Also, the renowned actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers regularly plays it and has even participated in international tournaments. Other celebrities who have played curling include Sean Connery, George Clooney, John Huston, Melanie Griffiths, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Will Smith. Thus, this fun game was liked by many famous people.

Conclusion

When and by whom curling was invented remains a mystery. But we do know something. This sport has come a long way, from local entertainment to a world-famous Olympic discipline. And if in the past only the Scots understood the skill of sliding stones on ice, now, in many countries, professional teams are demonstrating significant success in world competitions.

