Every time commentator Phil Simms. calls a game, social media lights up with viewers ripping into him. I actually find Simms to be…well, he’s not the greatest commentator ever, but he’s also not the worst. He can be mildly entertaining at times, and sometimes articulate in his opinions.

Although I must admit analysis is definitely not his strong suit. You don’t exactly get smarter by watching any telecast that Phil Simms is a part of.

Western Illinois at Illini Football FYIs

6:30 pm Fri. Champaign, Illinois (Memorial Stadium)

Streaming: Peacock- Paul Burmeister, Phil Simms, Zora Stephenson

Illini Football Feature Links: Early Season Preview Early Bowl Projections Presence in the ESPN College Football Playoff Pundit Poll

Individual Player Features: J.C. Davis Xavier Scott Luke Altmyer Gabe Jacas

Still, I do have the utmost respect for him, as he said this at NFL on CBS Media Day in 2014:

“I hate the phrase it’s all about the quarterback, but I’m starting to warm up to it because Christ that’s all anybody can talk about. And in the NFL, all the rules are for (the favor) of the quarterback too.”

He was ahead of his time on that one.

Phil Simms is calling a college game? Yes, he is, on Friday night.

Phil Simms is doing a game on Peacock, the Nepotism (Collinsworths, Simmses) Broadcast Corporation’s lowest tier assignment? Yes, he will call three college games that will be available on Peacock only this season.

Whenever Phil Simms calls a game, is the backlash on Twitter truly justified? Well, yes and no. After all, it’s always fun to You learn how to come up with hilarious and creative ways to insult people.

You can follow an account dedicated just to endeavors such as this at @philsimmsquotes although it has been dormant since 2021. You can also follow the real deal @PhilSimmsQB

So with all that in mind, let’s flash back to Jan 8, 2017, when Phil Simms became the top trending term on Twitter while he was calling an AFC Divisional Round clash between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are some of the more memorable “observations” of his “analysis” back then.

"Adam Gase young … look at him." — Phil Simms — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) January 8, 2017

Dear Phil Simms, You described Adam Gase as "he's young, you look at him, he's out there on the field". What the shit does that mean? — brad steiner (@bradstinks) January 8, 2017

"Sometimes there are good holdings. That might be one." – In a playoff game to make it 1st an 20. Yes Phil. #MIAvsPIT — Phil Simms Quotes (@philsimmsquotes) January 8, 2017

There's the Phil Simms button… right above the 1. pic.twitter.com/SK6nCIG0zl — Jarrod (@dolfan565) January 8, 2017

Phil Simms: "Jordan Taylor is a good-looking wide receiver." — Jason Della Rosa (@JasonDellaRosa) January 1, 2017

"This pass caught them off guard! Well, it didn't catch them off guard." – New self-contradiction record. #MIAvsPIT — Phil Simms Quotes (@philsimmsquotes) January 8, 2017

Retweet if your TV is muted because of Phil Simms — Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) January 8, 2017

“Believe me, I passed many 60 second concussion evaluations and I turned out fine” -Phil Simms — jamfan40 (@jamfan40) January 8, 2017

