Jay Cutler Arrested on DWI, Illegal Gun Possession Charges

As we write this, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is a top trending term on Twitter, and not for anything good. Typically, it’s not great to be one of the main characters on that social media platform owned and managed by a billionaire white supremacist, and this is definitely one of those times.

We often laugh at Mr. Dooooooon’t Caaaaaaaaaare, and admittedly, it is funny to photoshop a cigarette into a photo of his insouciant mouth.



However, this is no laughing matter.

Jay Cutler just got arrested for DUI and gun possession pic.twitter.com/FlLUFyfG2a — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) October 18, 2024

Yes, according to TMZ, Jay Cutler while arrested for driving while intoxicated and illegal possession of a firearm. The celebrity tabloid media outlet (who also do a lot of great actual journalism as well- they’ve broken countless huge news stories ahead of everyone else, over the years) certainly have the receipts on this, as their article includes the mug shot from the police report.

The other three crimes that Cutler was officially charged with are: failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

The incident occurred late last night in Franklin, Tennessee, and it resulted in Cutler being booked into the Williamson County Jail. Jay Cutler posted the $5,000 bond (an amount that is certainly chump change) and was subsequently released.

Jay Cutler played for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, over the course of his 12-year NFL career. Despite the fact that he wasn’t all that elite, by any means, he still entirely re-wrote the Bears’ all-time passing record book.

Maybe he’s not the greatest QB in Bears history, but is undoubtedly the franchise’s all-time best passer.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

