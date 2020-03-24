2020 MLB Mock Draft Version 1.0

By

We don’t have any actual real sports, anywhere, for the foreseable future, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While playing games again, especially with fans present, is most likely months away, the respective drafts can still go ahead as planned, albeit in a very modified version.

As of now, the first of the four major U.S. sports drafts, the NFL edition, is still on. They’ll have to scale down and do it completely different, so as to adhere to CDC social distancing protocols, but it’s better than nothing. In that spirit, here is the link to our latest NFL mock draft. NBA can be found here, MLB is below and NHL is on the way.

1) Tigers, Austin Martin, SS, Vanderbilt

Vandy, a 5-tool prospect that plays shortstop, it wouldn’t be the baseball draft, or a MLB mock draft without these story achetypes.

2) Orioles, Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

Big time power hitter with fast track to the majors potential written all over him. Could go first overall in place of Martin.

3) Marlins, Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

Slow start to the season kept him from being the first overall pick; should still be the first pitcher off the boards though.

4) Royals, Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

Domineering big lefty with a high velocity fastball and great off-speed stuff to complement it. A pitching prospect who has scouts salivating this year.

5) Blue Jays, Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State

Stellar shortstop who projects as a second baseman at the next level. He’ll hit well no matter where you place him in the middle infield.

6) Mariners, Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (FL)

Our first high school player off the boards is a center fielder that has potential at the corners too.

7) Pirates, Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS (TX)

Likely the top prep pitching prospect in this draft, it would be a shock if Kelley falls out of the top ten. Add him with last year’s top pick, Quinn Priester (also a prep pitcher) and the Pirates are truly stockpiling the future pitching.

8) Padres, Garrett Mitchell, FC, UCLA

Mitchell stays put in Southern California, Friars get an elite prospect with franchise potential.

9) Rockies, Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake HS (CA)

Rocky Mountain High Colorado for a potential five tool guy, who is a bit raw at the plate still.

10) Angels, Austin Hendrick, RF, West Allegheny HS (PA)

Put on spectacular displays of his tremendous power during the Under Armour All-America showcases.



11) White Sox, Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

Rick Hahn and company have built up what is arguably the most talented farm system in the big leagues. Add in the blockbuster off-season they’ve had and 2020 could be special for them, provided we do get a real season this year.

The Sox still need a lot of pitching, and I believe they’ll go that route this June. Detmers could be a middle of the rotation starter, and he’s got what it takes to be fast-tracked to the majors. Meanwhile here is a link to the ten worst and the ten best White Sox draft picks of the last 40 years.

12) Reds, Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

Ski-U-Mah for this Golden Gopher who has a fastball that can hit a c-note, or higher. Looked good in his first few spring starts before the season shut down.

13) Giants, Ed Howard, SS, Mount Carmel HS (IL)

A sensationally fielding shortstop with from The CHI with major potential to develop into a superstar. He just needs to add some power to a bat that’s already pretty dangerous. Has the potential to be a 20-20 hitter someday.

14) Rangers, Robert Hassell, OF, Independence HS (TN)

Sweet swinging lefty who will fit in well at their brand new ballpark.

15) Phillies, Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks-East HS (PA)

Phils stay in state with a big dude who could be the top prep pitching prospect in this draft.

16) Cubs, Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

Jed and Theo rebuilt this organization, from the farm system up, once already. Now they’ll have to do it again as the Ricketts family is DOING ABSOLUTELY NOTHING with their money in the free agent market. If the Cubs are going to get back to the postseason, they’ll need to draft and develop guys again.

Where do they go first? Pitching, and Crochet is a guy with a lot of upside for the 16th pick. He does need to prove his durability, but he’s young and talented.

Meanwhile here is a link to the ten worst and the ten best Cubs draft picks of the last 40 years.

17) Red Sox, Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS (OR)

High upside pitcher with the potential to have three out pitches at the highest level.

18) D-backs, Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas

Tore up SEC pitching, with numbers that say, hey, if he lasts this long, then it’s a very very deep draft.

19) Mets, Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

Dynamite fast ball and potential to fast track to the majors makes him a sure fire top 25 pick.

20) Brewers, CJ Van Eyk, RHP, Florida State

Curveball is his best pitch, but this special Seminole has three top pitches.

21) Cardinals, Austin Wells, C, Arizona

Could switch to corner outfield and/or first base in order to make sure the Cards can get his bat into the lineup consistently.

22) Nationals, Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn

War Eagle for this tall, athletic prospect that be on his way to the show before too long.

23) Indians, Chris McMahon, RHP, Miami

It’s a very deep draft, especially so regarding pitchers, and you can see a lot of great pitching prospects at the collegiate level.

24) Rays, Dylan Crews, OF, Lake Mary HS (FL)

One of the best pure hitting prospects in what is a very deep draft.

25) Braves, Patrick Bailey, C, North Carolina State

Maybe the top overall pure catching prospect in this draft.

26) A’s, Daniel Cabrera, OF, Louisiana State

Could have come out as a prep player three years ago, but he’s established himself as a great corner outfielder and solid bat in Baton Rouge.

27) Twins, Jordan Walker, 3B, Decatur HS, (GA)

Duke commit whose parents went to MIT and Harvard respectively .

28) Yankees, Alex Santos, RHP, Mount St. Michael HS (NY)

Bronx native who gets to live the dream and stay local; it’s win-win-win.

29) Dodgers, JT Ginn, RHP, Mississippi State

Tremendous value pick here in this spot.

30) Astros (107-55) PICK RESCINDED

The Astros are rotten, evil cheating bastards, and having their draft pick revoked was part of the slap on the wrist penalty that MLB enforced on that.

