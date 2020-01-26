Illini Basketball: Updated Postseason Resume and Projections

By

It’s new year, new you for Illini basketball. In November and December, the Illinois Fighting Illini looked like a NIT at best level team. Now they’re a legitimate Big Ten conference front-runner. As of this writing, they’re currently ranked #21 in the nation and sitting alone atop the league at 7-2.

We’re finally starting to see the tide turn for the better, in Illini revenue sports. Illini basketball, the school’s banner program within the athletic department, is on fire right now, having won six in a row, three consecutive on the road. Now the Josh Whitman era is starting to see some results that justify all of the A.D.’s Deepak Chopra for the retired jock-and-now-executive set style ted talks and elaborate motivational metaphors.

Illini basketball entered the day second nationally in rebounding margin behind only Houston and second in winning percentage improvement above last season, among power five teams, only to West Virginia. After their game today, a dramatic buzzer-beating 64-62 win at Michigan, they’re now the only Big Ten team with a winning record in road league play.

That really says something, given how the league itself is 12-46 on the road this year. How did Illini basketball turn it on once the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020? Was this some kind of Christmas miracle?

There are two main reasons for Illinois getting it together and figuring it out. First, coach Brad Underwood and his staff made the necessary tactical switches defensively. They are playing more pack line now and it’s working well.

Secondly, Trent Frazier finally got going after a slow start to the season.

In Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, Illinois has arguably the best one-two punch of an inside-outside combination in the league.

However, in basketball, you don’t really have something special until you have a big three, and Frazier, the best player on a really bad team a couple years ago, is looking like that third amigo right now.

Let’s take a look at the Illini basketball resume thus far, and try to figure out where they might finish the season.

Illini Basketball Metrics: 15-5, 7-2 in the league, 11-1 at home, 4-3 away, 1-3 vs. nationally ranked. Net: 31 KenPom: 20, also Real Time RPI shows the orange and blue with a 37 RPI, 62 SoS and their GAMER projection says a 20-10 (13-7). Of course, their website also looks like they haven’t actually updated the design since the internet was still known as ARPANET only existed within the Department of Defense

Illini Basketball Bad Losses: Mizzou (Net 82), Miami (Net 90)

That Braggin’ Rights flop, against a team of Illini basketball want-a-ways and castoffs hurts; as does the fake rally against the Canes. Both of those teams are very, very blah at best.

Illini Basketball Key Wins: @ Wisconsin (Net 30), Purdue (Net 33) x 2, Michigan (Net 37) x 2

