Bruce Weber Tells Craziest Illini Fan Story of All-Time

Bruce Weber coached the 2004-2005 Illinois basketball team to a Big Ten championship, Big Ten Tournament championship and a berth in the Final Four. Arguably the greatest team in Illini history, they went 51-4 in the Big Ten over a two year span.

The ’04-’05 team, which saw 80% of their field goals come on assists, advanced all the way to the National Championship game, where they fell to North Carolina 75-70.

Weber, as well the team itself (everyone except for Luther Head and Nick Smith) were back on campus for a special reunion this past weekend.

The team was introduced on the field, during a timeout of the Illini football team thrashing Western Illinois 52-3 in the season opener.

Prior to kickoff, the Bruce Weber, as well as select players, met the media, and naturally, the ’05 title game came up.

Illinois lost 75-70, ending their season at 37-2, with the 37 wins setting a new NCAA record for single season victories at the time.

“For one brief shining moment that was known as Camelot” in Illini revenue sports, but sadly, the moment did not end with the big prize.

Illini fans everywhere have blamed the officiating for that, back then, still today, and for all that time in between. Given that starting center James Augustine fouled out of the game in just nine minutes.

:I think we were the better team,” Weber responded, when asked about the title game defeat.

“And I always wish James wouldn’t have had all the foul trouble.”

He then regaled the small group of reporters on hand with the craziest Illini fan story of all time:

“Obviously, a lot of people talk about the officials, and I try not to complain about it, but I will tell this story. I got 1000s of letters and emails and all that, and I opened up a big envelope, and there was a picture of a toilet. And I just like, What the heck is this? And then I said, I got to read this letter. So I read the letter, and the letter said, she said, look at the toilet closer. There is a gold plaque with the names of the three officials. So she said, every time I go to take a you know what, I think of those are three officials, and I will always do that.”

Remember kids, this is why the word “fan” is short for “fanatic.” And hey, who doesn’t love a good bit of toilet humor.

Weber then discussed just how difficult that crushing loss was to take:

“That was hard, but we were so good, but then the Arizona game obviously could have went the other way too. And so that’s just kind of basketball, but you always wish you would have had a chance to win it.

“Obviously, that would have made it extra special.”

The ’04-’05 Illini forged lifelong lasting connections with one each other, and you could feel that positive energy during this special reunion weekend.

“It’s a unique bond,” Bruce Weber added.

“We still stay in contact, and we still have the stories. I know they’re really excited to be back and and just kind of enjoy each other and tell all the stories.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

