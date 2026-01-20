As AFCON 2025 unfolds, football fans in Africa and across the globe are assessing the strategies and decisions of their teams’ coaches. One controversial figure is Nigeria’s Eric Chelle, whose unconventional squad selections have sparked debates among pundits and fans.

The pre-tournament hype among fans and pundits ran high, as all sorts of stories unfolded: Mohammad Salah’s future at Liverpool looked uncertain; teams like Nigeria, Morocco, and Cameroon were all aiming for the title; and there was debate around Morocco’s organisation. With competitive odds on secure iGaming websites, and the popular slots Uganda has to offer competing for attention on the same platforms, this year’s AFCON attracted more attention than perhaps any other edition.

Ahead of the tournament, there was controversy around Chelle’s decision to include 54 players in a preliminary list. Let’s look at how Chelle and Nigeria’s tournament unfolded and whether his unconventional preparation paid off.

Chelle’s tactical philosophy

Ahead of the semi-final against hosts Morocco, Nigeria had scored 14 goals. But Morocco was a tougher proposition: they hadn’t conceded from open play.

Chelle, an ex-Mali international, told reporters that Nigeria might concede possession and focus on counter-attacking. He said the players were tired and he may have to change his approach. Chelle said Morocco had struggled more when trying to break down a low block, and that it made sense to play a different way against Morocco than against Algeria, who Nigeria beat 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

The cautious approach worked, to an extent. Nigeria held Morocco to 0-0 throughout the 90 minutes and 30 minutes of extra-time. But they looked limp going forward, struggling to create the kind of opportunities that had made them AFCON top scorers before the semi-finals.

Morocco were creating more. Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali was easily the busier of the two goalkeepers. His save from Ismael Saibari’s shot was perhaps most impressive as many of Morocco’s other shots were from long range.

Chelle may regret deviating from his front-foot approach. Nigeria’s front three – Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Victor Osimhen – were among the form players in the tournament before the semi-final.

Lookman had been playing behind the two strikers in a 4-4-2 diamond. He was particularly impressive against Mozambique, assisting two and scoring another. Lookman was the first of the three attackers to score in the tournament, after defender Semi Ajayi had opened the scoring against Tanzania. Lookman’s was an important goal, coming just two minutes after Tanzania’s equaliser, and putting Nigeria on strong footing to progress from the group stage.

But the front three struggled to affect the game against Morocco, perhaps feeling inhibited by Chelle’s change in approach.

Chelle said Nigeria had pressed with intensity, but also implied that the players were too fatigued to show the quality in possession they had in previous rounds.

Eventually, the semi-final was decided on penalties, with Morocco winning 4-2. The hosts now appear favourites to win the competition. Fans can follow the rest of the tournament, make predictions ahead of the final, and bet online, using responsible gambling tools – including deposit limits and self-exclusion options – whenever available.

Did Chelle get his squad selection right?

Not many coaches name a 54-man provisional squad before a tournament. CAF’s deadline was December 11 for final squad submissions, but Chelle’s list included six goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders, and 23 forwards.

The announcement was said to end Ahmed Musa’s run with the national team, while Ola Aina and Felix Agu received call-ups despite injury concerns.

Many fans thought the provisional squad was unnecessary. Some decisions were more straightforward than others: Lookman, Adams, and Osimhem, for example, were always going to be called up. Then there were newcomers such as Peter Agba, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and Ebenezer Harcourt. With just two weeks before the tournament kicked off, Chelle’s decision seemed to harm more than help Nigeria’s preparations.

After the semi-final, he faced questions around starting Raphael Onyedika, with Wilfred Ndidi missing out through suspension. Chelle refused to blame a single player and said, “it’s about the group”.

Who are the favourites to win AFCON 2025?

Morocco are considered favourites by most bookmakers. If the hosts won the title, it would be Morocco’s first AFCON trophy in 50 years.

Senegal will be a challenge and aren’t considered clear underdogs, though a draw in regular time is seen as more likely than a Senegal victory.

Nigeria are to play Egypt in the bronze-final, or third place playoff.

When betting on AFCON 2025, remember to gamble responsibly and stick to betting on legally permitted iGaming platforms.

Last word

Eric Chelle didn’t make anything look straightforward. He called up 54 players just two weeks before the tournament, and then when Nigeria were scoring freely, he decided to play reactively against Morocco.

Despite the unconventional tournament for Nigeria, Chelle is a coach in demand. Reports have linked him to Tunisia and Angola, with the latter reportedly willing to increase his salary. Ahead of the bronze-final, he said he was still coach of the Super Eagles “for now”.

Chelle made it clear that his focus was on the game against Egypt. “I want to win,” he said. The result may dictate his future, whether with Nigeria or elsewhere.

Related Posts via Categories