Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur visits Aston Villa in a matchup of two sides angling for UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. They currently sit fourth and fifth in the table, so this match has a lot of substantial meeting to it.

It is worth noting, of course, that there is a possibility the fifth place team in the Premier League table will get a UCL berth too; provided a number of scenarios play out.

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff:  Sun. Mar. 10, 2024, 3pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Tottenham Preview Content:  Team News    Injury Updates    Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability:  Tottenham 36%   Draw `23%    Aston Villa   41%

PL Position, Form Guide:   Tottenham 5th, 50 pts, WLWDW   Aston Villa 4th, 55 pts, WWWLW

Honestly, that is probably the only thing Manchester United are playing for right now, with this potential possibility the only thing that is keeping Erik ten Hag in his gig. But enough about Old Trafford, let’s look at what the Angeball formation and starting lineup will be on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Betancur, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Heung Min-Son

