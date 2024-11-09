With a couple fixtures this week, there were multiple media opps with Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu. He gave a few updates on multiple players, including Micky van de Ven. Let’s run through what he had to say, on Van de Ven and the others.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town FYIs

Tottenham Preview Material: Full Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kick-off: 5.30pm (BST), Sunday November 10, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Result Probability: Tottenham 77% Ipswich Town 10% Draw 13%

Micky Van de Ven

Injury: hamstring

What Big Ange said yesterday: ‘Yeah, it will be after the international break. Exactly when will be dictated by his progress during that time. We will have to see.’

Potential Return: late November, early December.

Timo Werner

Injury: groin strain

What Big Ange said yesterday: “Timo is likely to miss out as well.”

Potential Return: late November, early December.

Cristian Romero

Injury: ankle/foot

What Big Ange said yesterday: “Cristian, we’ll see how he goes: training today and tomorrow – we’ll make a call on him.”

Potential Return: perhaps tomorrow

Mikey Moore

Injury: unspecified illness

What Big Ange said yesterday: “Mikey, unfortunately, will still miss out on the weekend.”

Potential Return: late November, most likely, but hard to say.

Richarlison

Injury: hamstring

What Big Ange said on Wednesday: ‘Richy, with his hamstring, he’ll be out for a little while. We’re still getting the final information, but he’ll be out for a little while.’

Potential Return: unknown

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories