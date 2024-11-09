Tottenham Hotspur have certainly been up and down lately, with one more match until the November international break. It’s a visit from Ipswich Town, so it will almost certainly be a victory. If it’s a draw or loss, well, then that would be a disaster.

And it would be a disaster that they would have to ponder during the November internationals.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town FYIs

Tottenham Preview Material: Full Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kick-off: 5.30pm (BST), Sunday November 10, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Result Probability: Tottenham 77% Ipswich Town 10% Draw 13%

Premier League Standings: Tottenham 7th, 16 pts, Ipswich Town 18th, 5 pts

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu will field a very strong team to try and make sure that that does not happen. And here below is what we think that looks like.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur 4, Ipswich Town 0

North-Londoners will wash the stench of failure from Thursday night.

