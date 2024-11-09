Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu told the media on Friday that the team is currently managing the minutes of their star forward Heung-min Son. The club captain featured on Thursday, in the loss to Galatasaray, but he has suffered a relapse during his injury recovery.

Said Postecoglou: “For Sonny, he obviously had the injury, and we brought him back, but he had a relapse. We don’t want to put him in that position again.”

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town FYIs

Tottenham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kick-off: 5.30pm (BST), Sunday November 10, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Result Probability: Tottenham 77% Ipswich Town 10% Draw 13%

Premier League Standings: Tottenham 7th, 16 pts, Ipswich Town 18th, 5 pts

Tottenham Team News So with the team managing Son’s minutes, they will also, likely, work with South Korea and hope they do the same. After all, both sides want to make sure they don’t overcook their face of the franchise. Elsewhere Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Timo Werner are all ruled out here. And then finally, Djed Spence and Cristian Romero face late fitness tests in order to be available for featuring in this one. So that’s a whole lot to cover there.

