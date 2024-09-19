Tottenham Hotspur avoided upset, as they bested Coventry City 2-1 in the League Cup’s third round last night. However, they didn’t come away unscathed, by any means. Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner were two injury casualties from the tightly contested affair. Quizzed by reporters for an update on Odobert’s status, manager Ange Postecoglou responded: “Hard to say. Wilson’s looks fairly significant so we’ll just wait and see.”

That doesn’t sound good at all, for Odobert. As for Werner, the initial prognosis sounds a lot better.

Spurs Team News

“Timo, again not really sure if it was just fatigue,” Postecoglou said after the game. “A bit unfortunate both of those, they play in a similar position. We hope it’s nothing too significant.”

I guess we’ll know more tomorrow, when he addresses the media ahead of the London derby this weekend.

Elsewhere Yves Bissouma could be back, as he’s recovering from a knock on his groin. Finally, Richarlison remains out, and he’s about a week or two away yet, due to an unspecified muscular issue

