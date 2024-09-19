Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu continues to have a bit of a contentious relationship with the media. Ever since the “I ALWAYS win trophies in the second year” remark, and the response to it, there has been increased tension, back and forth, between the two sides. With a London derby versus Brentford FC looming, let’s take a look at these quotes, from after last night’s EFL Cup win over Coventry City.

“I don’t make substitutions by poll, mate,” Ange responded with snark, to a reporter question about substitutions.

Brentford FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 21, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 62% Brentford 20% Draw 18%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWLL, 4 pts, 13th Brentford WLWL, 6 pts, 9th

“So you know, I’m sure the fans have got their own opinions but yeah, Lucas, like I said, that’s his first sort of significant game time for quite a while. What I didn’t want was pushing guys over the edge. I had some pretty good players on the bench who I thought could make an impact.”

Hmmm….maybe he’ll see our starting lineup prediction here, lolololol and take issue with our picks, hahahahahaa.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski; Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories