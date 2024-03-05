Tottenham Reportedly Playing a Summer Friendly in Scotland

Angeball is reportedly coming back to Scotland. Yes, Ange Postecoglu and Tottenham Hotspur will stage a summer friendly in the country that borders them to the north. Postecoglu came into the Tottenham job from Celtic, where he won a Scottish domestic treble and secured five trophies.

Alastair Gold, the Spurs correspondent for football.london tweeted:

“Understand Spurs could potentially play a pre-season friendly in Scotland ahead of their three-game Asia tour this summer as Ange Postecoglou gets his squad ready for next season.”

We don’t know who the opponent will be, but according to The Spurs Web it will be a British opponent.

As had been reported a couple weeks ago, Tottenham will play Bayern Munich (in what is a de facto Harry Kane Cup) in South Korea this summer. They will also face a Korean team and take on an opponent that is TBD in a third clash while they are on the peninsula.

So that brings the number of summer preseason exhibition matches set to be scheduled up to four.

However, there will be more matches added, and who knows where in the world they will be, in the coming weeks and months. So keep you eyes peeled and your ears open for that.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories