The conflict between Rashford and Ten Hag continues, but experts are sure – the forward will stay at MU

Around Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, scandalous rumors just do not subside. At least recently. The 26-year-old recently missed the FA Cup game with Newport County, which caused a lot of criticism, and with it a new wave of speculation about conflict with head coach Erik ten Hag. But last Thursday, Rashford was in the starting lineup for the match against Wolverhampton, scored a goal and helped his team to a 4-3 win.

Despite the problems, Rashford is unlikely to leave MU

The situation around Rashford is still unstable. He is clearly dissatisfied with his position in the team and the amount of playing time from ten Hag. The coach in turn is dissatisfied with the player himself. But according to the famous journalist David Ornstein, the departure of the player from Manchester United is unlikely:

“Rashford has just run out of a huge new contract with MU, so I’d be very surprised if they don’t try to rectify the situation. Plus, he’s a pupil of the club and was the team’s top scorer last season. It’s clear that he’s in trouble now, but in previous years clubs like Barcelona and PSG were interested in him. However, because of his contract and his history at MU, I don’t think selling Rashford will be a priority for them.”

But it will not be easy for the forward to leave Manchester because of the high transfer fee and salary.

At the same time, the player is supported by his teammates, calling for less pressure on the player during the game crisis. Thus, Rasmus Hojlund recalled that last season Rashford scored 30 goals. The footballer also admitted that he really enjoys playing with his star teammate.

Rumors about possible transitions are unfounded

In the press there were reports of interest in Rashford from some European grands. But such rumors look unreliable. Manchester United are unlikely to want to part with their pupil and top scorer of last season, despite the current controversy. In addition, the high transfer fee and the player’s wages will make his acquisition extremely expensive for any club.

Rashford’s future – reconciliation with ten Hag and a new round of his career

Most likely, Manchester United and Rashford himself will try to find a compromise and establish relations. The player still has a lot of undiscovered potential, and together with MU he has every chance to return the former performance. The conflict situation will probably serve as an incentive for Rashford to work harder and gain the coach’s trust on the pitch. And for the club it is extremely important to keep one of the best pupils and key attacking players.

Thus, despite the next round of confrontation, Marcus Rashford is likely to remain in the Manchester United squad and continue to play for his native team. His departure will be a huge loss for the club, and both sides are interested in resolving the conflict and taking the player’s career to the next level.

