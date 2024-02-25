Another rough showing for Newcastle United yesterday, as they got thrashed by Arsenal. The Magpies season continues a downward slide, but the FA Cup could be the 2023-24 campaign’s saving grace. Blackburn Rovers, who currently compete in the Championship, are a very favorable matchup for the Geordies.

Plus Eddie Howe is starting to see more of his players come back into the squad as they recover from injury.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Newcastle United at Blackburn Rovers

Fun Fact: If Blackburn Rovers triumph here, it will mark the first time since 1927-28 and 1928-29 that they have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals in back to back years.

Kick: Tue. Feb. 27, 7:45pm, Ewood Park, Blackburn, Lancashire, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

This side has a ton of issues, yes, but there is still hope for them this term. Expect Howe to do some squad rotation here from yesterday, in order to keep legs fresh. However, as this is a late round cup clash, he’ll go with the strongest side possible- which we believe looks like this.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Blackburn Rovers (FA Cup 5th Round)

Loris Karius; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jamal Lascelles, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

