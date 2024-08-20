Man United Team News at Brighton: Sancho, Lindelof, McTominay

Jadon Sancho missed the Manchester United’s season opening win over Fulham FC, due to an ear infection. That’s the club’s official party line, and it may indeed be true, but this information is being put forth at the same time that United are actively trying to ship him out. Whether it’s a fitness issue, or a transfer situation, or both, Sancho is a doubt for next week.

Whether the English forward is still with the club or not next weekend remains to be seen, but he’s being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea FC.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 24, 12:30pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, UK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 7th, 3 pts, W Brighton 1st, 3 pts, W

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 38% Draw 25% Brighton 37%

Man United Team News

Of course, Sancho to Chelsea is kind of a complicated idea, for many reasons. They’re adding Joao Felix, and plus they already have a very high-priced winger who didn’t make the cut for the England Euro 2024 squad, in Raheem Sterling. Another player who could be exiting before transfer window deadline day is Scott McTominay. Here is a link to the latest on that.

If a deal draws near, as the weekend approaches, then the Scottish midfielder could be left out of the squad this upcoming weekend.

Turning to fitness news, Victor Lindelof (undisclosed/unspecified issue) is a doubt for Saturday. Meanwhile Luke Shaw (foot), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) and Will Fish (foot) all remain out until after the September internationals.

Elsewhere Leny Yoro (foot) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) are out until at least mid-to-late autumn.

