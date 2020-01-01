Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Optimistic About January Transfer Window Additions

The January transfer window is now here and we shall see if Manchester United make some additions. Currently in fifth place, the time and space is right to beef up the roster and make that push for the top four. Of course, it remains to be seen who Old Trafford might go after, with top target Erling Haaland having gone to Borussia Dortmund instead.
Despite United having the inside track, due to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s connections to the Norwegian youngster, the club was reportedly not very keen on what the wonder kid’s agent, Mino Railo, was asking. Another top MUFC target, Mario Mandzukic, elected to sign with Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail instead. Maybe United wasn’t really that interested instead.
As always, it’s all about fit, and MUFC boss isn’t going to do any deals, just to get something over the line. He’s not interested in buying players just for the sake of adding to the roster. However, the Norwegian is feeling positive about getting some new players, the right kind for what he’s trying to do, transferred over to the club this month.
“I’m always an optimist,” Solskjaer said ahead of the New Year’s Day clash at Arsenal.
“I’m optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available we do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board, but it’s also about getting the right ones. It has to be.”
“There’s no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good
“It has to be the right type and it has to be a good investment for the long term as well.”
United vs Arsenal FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: United Arsenal
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Wed, Jan 1, 8pm, Emirates Stadium
Google Result Probability: United win 37%, Arsenal win 37%, Draw 26%
Form guide: United WWLDW Arsenal LDDLW
Odds via Smart bet: United win 2.75, Arsenal win 2.56, Draw 3.75
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind