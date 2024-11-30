Lisandro Martinez is back passed fit for Manchester United, and that has to feel great for them, considering all the injuries they have in the back line right now. The Argentinian center back should, or at least could, provide some stability against Everton FC tomorrow afternoon.

However, Harry Maguire will not be back in the mix, as he’s still recovering from his calf injury.

Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Sun Dec. 1pm, 1:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: United 62% Draw 22% Everton FC 16%

Premier League Form, Standing: United WLDWD, 12th, 16 pts Everton FC WDLLD 15th, 11 pts

Manchester United Team News

The same goes for Leny Yoro (ankle surgery recovery), Lindelof (hip problem) are in the same boat. However, there is some good news- as both Kobbie Mainoo and Tyrell Malacia are off the injured list and back into the mix. Mainoo is arguably the team’s best player (or you could at least say that he was last season), so getting him back will be huge.

Overall, Ruben Amorim now has much more to work with.

