You have got to like your chances if you’re a Manchester United supporter this weekend. They’re welcoming in a club that is even more disjointed and dysfunctional, and more guilty of over-spending, in Everton FC.

Plus United are getting more and more key players back from injury, so now the new manager, Ruben Amorim, can really see what he truly has to work with.

Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Sun Dec. 1pm, 1:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: United 62% Draw 22% Everton FC 16%

Premier League Form, Standing: United WLDWD, 12th, 16 pts Everton FC WDLLD 15th, 11 pts

At this point, pretty much any win is something to get excited about, given how the first four months of the season went. So enjoy it, if/when it happens.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who Amorim might pick for his 4-3-3 formation starting lineup.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Christen Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo; Marcus Rashford.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

