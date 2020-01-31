Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed it- new £46.8 million signing Bruno Fernandes will indeed be in the mix tomorrow when his side hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers. It was a rocky road, a roller coaster of a transfer saga to say the least, but the former Sporting CP man is now here and available for selection on the weekend.
Given the complete crisis in midfield right now, he arrives at exactly the right time. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are out injured until after the winter Premier League break while Nemanja Matic is suspended. Solskjaer’s selection issues extend beyond the midfield though of course.
Defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is a doubt due to match fitness issues while leading scorer Marcus Rashford is out until March at least, possibly longer. Both sides enter this match with exactly 34 points on the season, but United are two slots in the table higher due to goal differential.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
February 1, 5:30 pm, Old Trafford
MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Referee: Paul Tierney
Form Guide: Wolverhampton Wanderers LWDLL Manchester United LLWLW
Probabilities via Google: Wolverhampton Wanderers win 27%, Draw 30%, Manchester United win 43%
Prediction: Manchester United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
United already have two losses and one win against the midlands club this season, as this continues to remain a hotly contested series. Expect this clash to be another tight one.
Where are these two losses coming from? They drew with them at home earlier this season, drew in the FA Cup tie that forced the replay at OT… its more like: 1-2-0 this season…