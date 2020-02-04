Manchester United Reveal Odion Ighalo Shirt Number

Manchester United’s 11th hour deadline day signing of striker Odion Ighalo was surprising to say the least. However, the loan move for the 30-year-old Nigerian makes perfect sense as a stop gap solution while leading scorer Marcus Rashford is out injured.
Igahlo arrives from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, and his move to Old Trafford is a dream come true. Heavily linked with a transfer to the club in 2016, Ighalo said then that United were his boyhood club, as he grew up idolizing Dwight York and Andy Cole. Now that the deal is signed, sealed and delivered, the club have mow revealed his squad number.
I G H A L O
2??5??
?? Buy now ? https://t.co/yQiIa7mVQT pic.twitter.com/Us6mufhtn2
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2020
Yes, he’ll don Number 25, and the first chance to see him in action will come Feb 17 when United travel to Chelsea (a club Ighalo was linked to, along with Arsenal, in ’16) for a league fixture. United really need a new spark in the final third as the decision not to replace Romelu Lukaku, back in the summer transfer window, has really come back to bite them this season.
Now that he’s back in England, you can check out some of his highlights from when he was in the UK top flight previously. Video of his top five PL goals available at this link.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind