Jose Mourinho Takes Another Swipe at United in Top Four Discussion

Jose Mourinho lost his first and only game against Manchester United since the club sacked him in December of 2018, and he’s taken a couple swipes at his former employer since then. Before signing midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, a tedious transfer saga persisted, making MUFC an easy target for criticism.
The Portugese was more than happy to throw shade at Old Trafford and take the low hanging fruit at the time. Now, in the midst of a heated top four race, the current Tottenham manager weighed in on the topic. He mentioned all the teams that sit fourth through tenth in the table, except eight place United of course!
Some would argue that the Special One just made an erroneous omission. Others would say it was a dig, but subtle. Knowing Mourinho and his penchant for mind games, this was intentional, and pretty overt!
“Wolves and Sheffield United are fighting for the top four, [the managers] they can say no, and I understand if they say no but the reality is that they are. Not just because of the position that they are in the table, but because of the power and quality,” Mourinho said in an interview told Sky Sports.
“They arrive in this situation where, in the eyes of everybody, they should be more than happy, but they are not more than happy. Wolves bought an important player [Daniel Podence for £17m] to try to improve their situation.”
“Sheffield bought an important player [Sander Berge for £22m], they beat their record in the market to try to improve their team.”
“So it’s not just about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Everton. It’s not just about us. It’s also about these two clubs who I have to say [are] fantastic.”
Tottenham return to action on Sunday with a trip to relegation scrapping Aston Villa. Spurs are currently sixth in the table, four points behind Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. United, who Mourinho guided to Community Shield, Europa League and EFL Cup titles while he was in charge, are in eight place, six points behind the Blues.
