Man United Team News at Fulham: Ten Hag, Casemiro, Malacia

What is left to say about Manchester United at this point? They got thrashed again last night, their manager, Erik ten Hag, has lost the plot and the man who wore the captain’s armband yesterday, Casemiro, has a fresh injury.

In case you missed it last night, a report in 90 Min stated that Ten Hag retains the backing of the Glazers, in spite of the historically bad start to the season.

He also has the endorsement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, once the British billionaire works his way into the club, and obtains his influence.

More on all that here.

While there is a lot of backlash against Ten Hag from the supporters, the club brass simply isn’t in that same place right now. They don’t have the money to buy him out, or they do, but they lack the motivation to do so.

Another report in 90 Min yesterday stated that Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are all slated to return to this squad this month. And that will certainly help, to be sure, but they won’t be available in the Fulham game. Neither will Casemiro, who started last night, but was subbed off at half-time.

“He was injured,” Ten Hag said in postgame.

“Just before half-time, he got an injury. That’s why we had to take him off.”

He was then asked whether the Brazilian could be out of commission until after the international break coming up later this month.

His answer: “I can’t give an answer on that [now]. We have to wait 24 hours, but I think definitely for Saturday, he is out.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

