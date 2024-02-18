It’s a very quick turnaround for Manchester City, who have another home game in midweek, as Brentford FC comes in on Tuesday night. Man City stayed undefeated at The Etihad, albeit by the skin of their teeth, with a 1-1 draw to Chelsea last night.

Rodri equalized for the hosts, late in the second half, as extra time was drawing near.

Manchester City vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Feb. 20, 7:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Man City 81% Draw 12% Brentford FC 7%

Premier League Form, Standing: Brentford FC 14th, 25 pts LWLLW Man City 3rd, 53 pts, DWWWW

As a team and a group, the first half was not like we are,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of the result.

“The demands are so high because no-one is going to give it to us, we have to do everything.

We are Man City so we have to do it for ourselves all the time. From Day 1 I said that. We have to improve the first half and the second half was unbelievable. In general, it was really good after we conceded from Raheem.”

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories