West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

February 17, 2020
The last time West Ham United and Manchester City met, the result was extremely one-sided. City began defense of their back-to-back Premier League titles with a 5-0 thrashing of the Hammers at the London Stadium back on August 10. It’s quite possible that Wednesday night’s match, this time in Manchester, could yield a similar result.

In the wake of UEFA going Draconian on City with their bombshell ruling on Friday, Pep Guardiola’s side could come out angry, and take their frustration out on the Irons. David Moyes has not been able to clean up the mess he inherited from Manuel Pellegrini, as the club has just one win in their last eight. They are very much in serious danger of getting dropped from the top flight at the end of the season.

Can Moyes lead his team to a result here? Let’s take a look at what team he might pick with this objective in mind.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass, Noble, Soucek, Bowen; Haller

West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs

February 19, 7:30 pm, City of Manchester Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK) NBCSN (USA)

Referee: Graham Scott

Odds: West Ham United win 18/1  Draw 9/1  Manchester City win 1/9

Form Guide: West Ham United DLLDL    Manchester City LWDWW

Prediction: Manchester City 3, West Ham United 0

