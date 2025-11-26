Manchester City Team News, Predicted Starting XI vs Leeds United

Wow! Manchester City really misses Rodri right now. Just when the Cityzens had seemingly turned the corner, and started to look dominant again this season, they suffer back to back losses in different competitions. You could see, in the 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last night in the UCL, and last weekend too, in the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United, just how much they need Rodri back fully fit.

It does not seem likely that he’ll be back against Leeds United on Saturday either.

Kickoff: Saturday November 92, 3pm, The Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom

Premier League Form, Standings: Man City 3rd, 22 pts, WLWWL Leeds United 18th, 11 pts, WLWLL

Google Result Probability: Man City win 78% Draw 14% Leeds United win 8%

Team News for Both Sides

The only other injury concern for City right now is Mateo Kovacic, a long-term absentee. There is little to no team news for Leeds either, as they have just one injury absentee. Anton Statch is currently in concussion protocol, and looks set to miss out here.

Predicted Manchester City Starting XIs

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Nico Gonzalez; Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

