Man City Team News vs Man United: Stones, Phillips, Laporte

John Stones was forced off during the first half of England’s 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Monday night due to a hamstring injury.

He is expected to return to City’s training ground today, where he will be assessed by the medical team.

According to some reports, he will undergo a scan this week, in order to assess the extent of the damage.

Stones has endured an injury-riddled season thus far, but he was fit to start the last two games at right back, in place of the injured Kyle Walker, who hasn’t featured for City since Sept. 3.

Walker is however expected to be fit for this one.

Phillips just recovered from successful shoulder surgery, and that means he’ll now deal with an extended spell on the sidelines. He’s only seen 20 minutes of playing time this season due to a chronic shoulder injury.

Center back supreme Aymeric Laporte was back in training this week, ahead of the wins over Wolves and Borussia Dortumund.

He was not however, named to the match day squad for either contest. Maybe he comes back in for the derby, and sees some time off the bench?

Benjamin Mendy remains suspended indefinitely. He is currently on trial for multiple criminal charges. He was however, cleared of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the same woman.

He won’t feature again until the legal process runs its course. We’ve covered that situation in detail, plenty already.

