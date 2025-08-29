It’s an extremely busy time, ahead of the international break, at Manchester City. Yesterday, we learned who Man City’s opponents will be in the League Phase of the UEFA Champions League (we listed those out below). Sunday brings the third Premier League fixture of the season, a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. And then on Monday, the summer transfer window closes.

So, in other words, there is a whole lot going on right now.

Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, Sunday, August 31, Falmer Stadium, Falmer, Brighton and Hove, UK

Premier League Form Guide: Brighton DL Manchester City WL

Premier League Position: Brighton 1 pt, 18th Manchester City 6th, 3 pts

Man City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction, UCL Draw Results

Result Probability: Brighton win 24% Draw 24% Manchester City win 52%

Here is the UCL slate, which looks a bit challenging, to say the least.

Champions League Draw, League Phase Confirmed Fixtures

Home: Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Galatasaray

Away: Real Madrid, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, AS Monaco

And here is out lineup prediction, which includes a lot of changes from the side which lost to Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0, last time out. It makes sense for Pep to switch it up a bit here.

Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction vs Brighton

James Trafford; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Rodri; Oscar Bobb, Bernardo Silva, Nico O’Reilly, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories