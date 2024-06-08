Man City Transfer Talk: Ederson, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega

This edition of Manchester City Transfer Talk focuses mainly on the goalkeepers, as we’ll discuss both Ederson and Stefan Ortega. However, we’ll also touch on forward Julian Alvarez to close out the column. Let’s start with the No. 1, Ederson, who could leave Man City this summer, provided the club receives a good (i.e. big money) offer.

The Saudi Pro League could come calling.

?? Manchester City goalkeepers plan included new deal for Stefan Ortega also because Éderson future is still open. As revealed two weeks ago, Éderson exit is serious possibility this summer in case of good proposal. There’s interest from Saudi, it will be up to the player. pic.twitter.com/E7yhKtZKLU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2024

According to Caught Offside, it is Al-Nassr who is interested, and have a void to fill. With former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina set to depart, they’ll have a void to fill in between the sticks.

The Brazilian international is contracted to City until 2026, and it will be up to him to decide if he wants to make the move to join Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

We’re delighted to announce that Stefan Ortega Moreno has extended his City contract to 2026! ?? — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 8, 2024

Provided the asking price is met, and The Etihad are understood to be entertaining no offers below €40 million.

As for Ortega, he was expected to be heading out this summer, as he has not been able to leapfrog Ederson on the depth chart.

Turns out he’s actually staying put, and extending his stay.

The club officially announced on Saturday that the German international will be with the club until June 2026.

On to Alvarez, who has been linked with a move away this summer, but according to Fabrizio Romano, City will on not be entertaining any loan deal offers.

Fab famously also posted on Christmas the quote Alvarez provided when asked about potentially joining Real Madrid or FC Barçelona at some point down the lie in the future.

“The truth is I’m very happy at Manchester City,” the Argentinian answered.

“I’ve been at the club for a little more than a year. I feel very happy with everything we’ve achieved.

“Now our goal is to compete and try to win them all over again!”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

