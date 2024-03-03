Wow! What a comeback for Manchester City! Down 1-0 in the second half to crosstown rivals Manchester United in the derby, the Sky Blues still found a way to get it done. Now they’ll take on FC Copenhagen, in a midweek European affair, feeling as high as can be.

Phil Foden is playing at a level right now that is every bit as world class as can be.

UCL Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2, FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Mar. 6, 8 pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Aggregate: Man City 3, FC Copenhagen 1

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: FC Copenhagen 5% Draw 10% Manchester City 85%

You can put him up in the same class with Erling Haaland, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, in terms of how much they mean to Man City. In filling out our starting lineup prediction for Wednesday, we rotated out Nathan Ake and Bernardo Silva, but considered dropping a couple more big names.

Maybe Julian Alvarez, Mattheus Nunes, Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb all get some tick here? Pep Guardiola will certainly need to shuffle his sides this month, as March contains a ton of big games.

Manchester Starting XI Prediction vs FC Copenhagen

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Rodri, John Stones; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories