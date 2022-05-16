Liverpool Team News at Southampton: Salah, Van Dijk, Fabinho

Liverpool won the FA Cup for the eighth time on Saturday, topping Chelsea FC in penalties. With a quick turnaround, they travel to Southampton in a must-win Premier League match. Southampton sit 15th in the table and are looking to play spoiler.
Liverpool at Southampton FC FYIs
Kick: 745 BST, Tue May 17, St. Mary’s
Team News: Liverpool Southampton FC
Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Southampton FC
Google Result Probability: Liverpool 69% Southampton FC 17% Draw 14%
Series History: Liverpool 59 Southampton FC 31 Draws 25
PL Form Guide Liverpool WDWWW Southampton FC LLDLW
PL Position Liverpool 2nd, 86 pts Southampton FC 15th, 40 pts
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Pods
Injury News
Saturday’s FA Cup win didn’t come without a cost for Liverpool. Both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk were forced off early with slight muscle injuries.
Neither is thought to be serious, but are doubts for Tuesday. Fabinho is also out with a hamstring injury. He is expected to miss the last two Premier League games, but be available for the Champions League final.
Title Race Back On?
Liverpool got a small slimmer of hope in the title race on Sunday, when Manchester City dropped points at Newcastle. If Liverpool can win Tuesday, it moves them within a point with one match to play. But even if they win their final two matches, Liverpool need City to drop points at home to Aston Villa.
Jurgen Klopp said he doesn’t see Manchester City dropping points two matches in a row.
“I don’t know when the last time they dropped points twice in a week was, historically,” Klopp said. “I don’t expect City to drop points, but in an ideal world, we go into Sunday one point behind.”
Scheduling Decisions
In what has been somewhat of a recurring theme during the second half of the season, as Liverpool pushed forward in four competitions, Klopp questioned the FA’s decision to reschedule the game for Tuesday. Southampton hasn’t played since May 7 and will have 10 days between games. All the other make-up games this week – Everton/Crystal Palace and Chelsea/Leicester City are on Thursday. It makes little sense why Liverpool’s match couldn’t join them.
“We could have played Wednesday, but can’t because of the Europa League final, right? UEFA, my friends,” Klopp lamented.
“We could have played Thursday. I have to sit here and say this. Nobody thinks about it apart from me – 120 minutes on Saturday, then we play Tuesday. Come on.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -245 favorites in the game. Southampton is +650 underdogs. The odds of a draw are +425.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind