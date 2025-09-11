Liverpool had a great international break! No one got injured, their players who were nursing injuries healed up and their rivals now have more injury concerns. It’s a good time to be a Liverpool supporter, and the next match, at least on paper, looks like a win. They’ll visit newly promoted Burnley FC, a side over which they have a great advantage talent wise and depth wise. So with that in mind, manager Arne Slot may approach this match with one eye also on Wednesday, when they’ll host Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League opener.

Liverpool vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 14, 2025, at 2pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Full Injury News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Burnley 11% Draw 17% Liverpool 72%

PL Position, Form Guide: Burnley 14th, 13 pts LWL Liverpool 1st, 9 pts WWW

So with that in mind, we think he might go with the strongest team at the opening kick, and then bring on the subs later.

Liverpool Starting Lineup Prediction at Burnley FC

Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Milo Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

