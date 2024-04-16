Liverpool Team News vs Atalanta: Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic

It’s the definition or irony- as Liverpool FC get all their injured players back healthy, their season falls apart. Thursday will almost certainly see their elimination from Europe. When they were a mash unit earlier on this season, with an overloaded infirmary of senior team players, and thus kids thrust into starting roles, they were leading the Premier League and winning big time cup games.

Now the entire script has flipped, in the most unexpected of ways.

Liverpool FC vs Atalanta FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Apr. 18, 8pm, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Competition: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Leg 2 of 2

Aggregate: Atalanta leads 3-0

Fun Fact: 132 times the away side won the first leg of a UEFA Cup/Europa League tie. All 132 went on to win the tie.

Reds Team News

The only two newsworthy injury concerns, pertaining to the Reds this midweek, are Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic.

The former had to be subbed off yesterday, and is now a doubt for Thursday at Atalanta. The latter is drawing closer towards a return, having built up his match fitness to the point that he will be in contention for selection soon.

Perhaps even here.

Alisson Becker has returned to the first team, so now you just have the three long-term injury absentees: Ben Doak, Thiago and Joel Matip.

