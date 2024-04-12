Ahead of Sunday’s fixture versus Crystal Palace, Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp perfectly summed up his side’s 3-0 rout at home to Atalanta: “We played a bad game, we deserved to lose and we must feel that now.”

The Reds will seek to overturn the 0-3 hole that they are in during the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie next week, and if they are going to win the tie outright on aggregate, they’ll have to do so on the road.

Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday April 14, 2pm local, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 81% Draw 12% Crystal Palace victory 7%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Liverpool DWWDW Crystal Palace LLDDL

PL Standing: Liverpool 2nd 71 pts Crystal Palace 14th, 30 pts

However, the Reds just need to flush it now, and focus instead on the task at hand.

“The boys have exactly this night to feel bad about it and then we have to build up again for the Crystal Palace game, that’s how it is,” he added.

“This was a low point for us performance-wise tonight, I would say, for a long time.”

We’ll see if this low point leads to a rebound, or if the bottom drops out again.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories