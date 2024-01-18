It’s the middle of January, and Liverpool FC are still sitting top of the Premier League table. They’re also through to the semifinals of the EFL Cup, the 4th round of the FA Cup and the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League. In other words, things are looking very up for the men of Jurgen Klopp as they head south for a league fixture at AFC Bournemouth.

Given how well things are going this season, it certainly feels like all the bad vibes from last term’s down season was just plain overreaction.

Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Jan 21, 4:30 pm local, the Vitality Stadium

PL Form: Liverpool WWDDW AFC Bournemouth LWWWW

PL Standing: Liverpool 1st, 45 pts AFC Bournemouth 12th, 25 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 56% Draw 22% AFC Bournemouth victory 22%

Not to mention that the season before last season saw the Merseyside club win a double and contend, up until very late in the campaign, for a quadruple. It is looking, at least right now, like the Reds could win another double, as they are still very much in the thick of it, for all four competitions.

Let’s take a look at what might be the best lineup to go with here, when Klopp fills out his team sheet on Sunday.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez; Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

