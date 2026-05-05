Is Now the Best Chance Ever for African Teams in the World Cup?

World Cup hype is set to get into full swing soon, and it’s time to start making some predictions about what could happen. With all the pressure on the likes of England and France, could this year be the perfect time for an African underdog to set the world alight?

With the new 48-team format, there will be a whopping 10 African teams in the competition. The chances of one of them winning have never been better, and it could be time for one to seize their moment.

Record Number of African Teams Set to Compete

Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Algeria, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, South Africa, and DR Congo have all qualified for the ultimate soccer competition in what’s being referred to as a new era for African football. These sides will go into the competition off the back of the recent Africa Cup of Nations as well, with finalists Morocco and Senegal hoping to build on their recent success.

Because African teams make up almost a quarter of all competitors at the competition, it naturally improves the chances that one of them will win. The new structure of the tournament could potentially lead to more unpredictable matches in the knockout stages as well, meaning that plucky and well-organised underdogs could have a chance of going deep.

Great for the African Game Regardless of Results

Regardless of what happens in the tournament, this exposure is great for the African game. Sides like Morocco and Egypt are already famous and packed full of stars playing in the top echelons of the game. Others such as Cape Verde and DR Congo are much less known, meaning their players will have a chance to impress and promote their respective nations’ soccer prowess.

Along with promoting African football globally, the increased number of African teams will give fans in the continent a greater interest in many of the games. There’s likely to be a surge in online activity surrounding the tournament, with social media set to amplify the best moments. There’s also going to be increased live soccer betting, with various African sites giving bettors a chance to wager on all the matches, including the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

Which Team Has the Best Chance of Winning?

Fresh from their Africa Cup of Nations victory and fourth-place finish in 2022, Morocco are considered to have the best chance of winning out of all the African sides at the World Cup. They have a strong team and boast huge names including Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, and Yassine Bounou.

Senegal technically beat Morocco in the latest AFCON final, however, before they got their win stripped from them. Therefore, they’ll be a team to watch in North America as well. Some of their star players include Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Idrissa Gueye.

The upcoming World Cup is going to be huge for African football, and it’s likely that at least one team will get through to the latter stages. If one could do the unthinkable and win it, it would be amazing.

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