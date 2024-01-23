FC Barcelona Team News at Athletic Club: Christensen, Cancelo

FC Barcelona have two fresh injury concerns as both Joao Cancelo and Andreas Christensen missed training earlier today. Cancelo is battling a knee issue while Christensen is dealing with a knock on his ankle.

Both are considered strong doubts for the midweek Copa Del Rey clash at Athletic Club.

Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals FYIs

FC Barcelona at Athletic Club

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 24, 8:30pm, San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

FC Barcelona Team News

Even if they are passed fit to play, they may not be risked in this one. And of course, the Catalan Club will still be without their quintet of long-term injury absentees: Gavi (ACL), Raphinha (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back) and Inigo Martinez (hamstring).

Xavi will has some selection issues here in this one, but overall the Blaugranes have to feel pretty good about their chances in the cup competition. With Real Madrid being dumped out in the last round, you have to think that Barca would be considered favorites to win this thing now.

Although- beware surprising Girona, in all competitions.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

