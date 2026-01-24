Jack Grealish has suffered a stress fracture in his foot, which means he’ll miss most of the remainder of the season. Everton manager David Moyes referred to it as “a big blow” for both his side and the Manchester City winger who is on season long loan with the Toffees.

“It’s not for me to give the timescales, and we’ve not got it yet from the doctors,” Moyes said at his Friday news conference earlier today.

Everton vs Leeds United

Kickoff: Monday, Jan 26, 8pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

“He’s got a stress fracture in his foot. It’s a big blow because he’s been hugely important to us. We’re in close contact with MCFC, so we’ll see how that works as we go along, and as we get more decisions from the specialists.”

Grealish, 30, has two goals and six assists in 22 appearances for Everton this season.

However, this injury blow is absolutely devastating for his chances of making the England World Cup squad this summer.

Everton Team News

Elsewhere Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carlos Alcaraz, Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye all face late fitness tests in order to potentially make the squad here.

The first three names we mentioned there are now in the final stages of recovery from thigh injuries while the last two players we referenced are now re-integrating into the team after being away at AFCON.

“Jarrad and Dewsbury-Hall are back training,” Moyes said on Friday. “But Kiernan is just back in.”

On Alcaraz, the Scotsman said: “Charly is back in training as well, so they’re certainly getting much closer to it, that’s for sure.”

With regards to Gueye and Ndiaye, Moyes thoroughly explained:

“They walked in the building about half an hour ago, so I can only tell you that I knocked on a window, and shouted at them, but nothing else…

“They’ll be assessed over the next couple of days by the fitness team and the medical team.”

Everton enters this match in 10th place, but only three points outside the top five. Leeds enters the contest with plenty of space between themselves and the drop zone, but looking to further increase their safety position.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

