The last time that Chelsea and Manchester City met, it came in the Premier League competition, in January this of year. That encounter ended 1-0 to City, with Kevin De Bruyne providing the scoring, to take City 13 points clear at the top of the table at the time.

It was also City’s 12th consecutive league victory at that point in time. Will Chelsea avenge that defeat in the League, or Carabao or EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Chelsea FC at Manchester City EFL Cup FYIs

Competiton: EFL Cup, 3rd Round

Kickoff: Wed Nov 9, 8pm, Etihad Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

TV: UK-Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

While not everyone takes this competition seriously, and understandably so, City certainly do. Prior to Liverpool taking this title last season, The Etihad had claimed 6 of the previous 8 League Cup titles, and 4 consecutive from 2017-2021.

So Graham Potter will have his work cut out here, let’s try and project his starting XI here. We’re selecting Raheem Sterling to face his former club, a destination where he won tons of honors.

And then going with a mix of starters and squad players.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City (EFL Cup)

Mendy; Cucurella, Zakaria, Silva; Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Ziyech, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

EFL Cup Prediction: City 2, Chelsea 0

Sorry, I was going to pick Chelsea to win here if I believe that Pep Guardiola will call of the dogs for this one. However, I just don’t see him doing that.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. You can follow the website on Instagram.

