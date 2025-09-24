Chelsea FC did exactly what they were supposed to do yesterday, take care of business against a third tier side in the League Cup. Maybe the 2-1 score line versus Lincoln City wasn’t as lopsided as you might think it should be, when a League One team hosts one of the world’s biggest financial powerhouses, but the W is all that matters and Chelsea are now moving on to 4th round of that competition. Saturday brings a shift to a different competition, the Premier League, and a much tougher opponent in Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 27, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 54% Draw 23% Brighton 23%

PL Form: Chelsea DWWDL Brighton DLWLD

PL Standing: Chelsea 6th, 8 pts Brighton 14th 5 pts

Whenever Chelsea and Brighton get together, it always makes for an interesting, built-in natural storyline with Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella. This was ramped up even further during the short-lived Graham Potter era.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Malo Gusto; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Esteavo, Andrey Santos, Jamie Gittens; Joao Pedro

